Left Menu

Netanyahu Regrets Israeli Attack in Doha, Assures No Future Violations

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed regret over an Israeli attack in Doha during a call with Qatar's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump. Netanyahu apologized for violating Qatari sovereignty and promised that Israel would not conduct similar actions in the future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-09-2025 23:35 IST | Created: 29-09-2025 23:35 IST
Netanyahu Regrets Israeli Attack in Doha, Assures No Future Violations
attack

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for an Israeli attack in Doha. The apology came during a three-way phone call with Qatar's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a White House statement.

Netanyahu admitted regret for violating Qatari sovereignty and assured that Israel is committed to avoiding such incidents in the future. This gesture appears to be a step towards mending strained relations caused by the recent military action.

The discussion underlines the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with U.S. President Donald Trump participating in the resolution efforts. Both nations seemed intent on moving past the incident to maintain regional stability.

TRENDING

1
White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governance; no word on Israel or Hamas acceptance, reports AP.

White House releases Trump plan for ending Israel-Hamas war and Gaza governa...

 Global
2
Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

 Global
3
Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

Kangana Ranaut's Court Date: A Legal Showdown in Defamation Case

 India
4
U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

U.S. Justice Department Targets Pro-Palestinian Protests at Synagogue

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025