Netanyahu Regrets Israeli Attack in Doha, Assures No Future Violations

In a significant diplomatic exchange, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu apologized for an Israeli attack in Doha. The apology came during a three-way phone call with Qatar's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump, according to a White House statement.

Netanyahu admitted regret for violating Qatari sovereignty and assured that Israel is committed to avoiding such incidents in the future. This gesture appears to be a step towards mending strained relations caused by the recent military action.

The discussion underlines the complex geopolitical dynamics in the region, with U.S. President Donald Trump participating in the resolution efforts. Both nations seemed intent on moving past the incident to maintain regional stability.