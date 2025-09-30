Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed Israel's respect for Qatari sovereignty, following a recent incident involving a failed strike on Hamas officials in Doha. This strike, which occurred earlier in the month, has prompted diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

During a phone conversation with Qatar's Prime Minister, Netanyahu expressed his nation's regret, particularly over the loss of a Qatari life in the operation. The Israeli leader ensured that Israel has no intention of repeating such actions that violate sovereign borders.

Furthermore, Netanyahu relayed this commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing Israel's stance on avoiding further geopolitical tension in the region. The dialogue highlights ongoing efforts to stabilize relations between Israel and the Gulf states.

(With inputs from agencies.)