Left Menu

Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured Qatar of Israel's commitment to respecting its sovereignty, following a recent failed attack on Hamas officials in Doha. Netanyahu also expressed regret to both Qatari officials and U.S. President Trump over the incident which resulted in a Qatari casualty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:03 IST
Netanyahu Promises Commitment to Qatari Sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed Israel's respect for Qatari sovereignty, following a recent incident involving a failed strike on Hamas officials in Doha. This strike, which occurred earlier in the month, has prompted diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

During a phone conversation with Qatar's Prime Minister, Netanyahu expressed his nation's regret, particularly over the loss of a Qatari life in the operation. The Israeli leader ensured that Israel has no intention of repeating such actions that violate sovereign borders.

Furthermore, Netanyahu relayed this commitment to U.S. President Donald Trump, emphasizing Israel's stance on avoiding further geopolitical tension in the region. The dialogue highlights ongoing efforts to stabilize relations between Israel and the Gulf states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

Tragedy Strikes: Stampede at Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam Rally

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

Tragedy Strikes: Boarding School Building Collapse in Indonesia

 Global
3
Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

Dam of Controversy: The Role of GERD in Sudan's Floods

 Egypt
4
Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

Awaiting Trump's Gaza Peace Proposal

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025