Trump and Netanyahu Seek Elusive Gaza Peace

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discuss a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal to end conflict in Gaza. The plan calls for a ceasefire, hostage release, and a phased Israeli withdrawal. The initiative faces challenges, especially as Hamas is not involved in the negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 00:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 00:44 IST
Netanyahu

President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are working together to push forward a U.S.-sponsored peace proposal for Gaza, aimed at ending the long-standing conflict in the region. During a joint press conference, Trump expressed optimism about reaching a peace deal and thanked Netanyahu for his support.

The plan proposes a ceasefire, the exchange of hostages held by Hamas for Palestinian prisoners in Israeli jails, and a phased Israeli military withdrawal from Gaza. Additionally, it calls for Hamas disarmament and the establishment of a transitional government, led by an international body.

Despite the optimism from Trump and Netanyahu, the absence of Hamas in peace talks raises serious questions about the viability of the plan. Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue their military offensive, adding urgency to diplomatic efforts.

Agricultural commercialization in Africa leaves women behind despite market participation

Artificial intelligence driving billions in turnover for energy firms

Generative AI spurs sustainable competitiveness across manufacturing sectors

New framework redefines how AI augments or replaces human roles

