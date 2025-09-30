Macron Advocates for Peace and Hostage Release in Gaza

In a statement made on Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his support for U.S. President Donald Trump's initiative to end the ongoing conflict in Gaza. Macron welcomed Trump's commitment to peace and emphasized the importance of securing the release of all hostages.

Emphasizing the urgency of the situation, President Macron called on the Israeli government to engage resolutely with the proposed plan. He stressed that this move is vital for progress toward peace in the region.

Macron also addressed Hamas, stating unequivocally that they must immediately release all hostages. The French President's statement highlights international expectations for Hamas to comply with efforts to restore peace and stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)