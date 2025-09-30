Judge Halts 532 Job Layoffs at Voice of America Amid Legal Battle

A Washington federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to suspend planned layoffs of hundreds of employees at Voice of America, citing officials' lack of compliance with court directives. The layoffs, meant to affect 532 full-time positions, were paused to ensure the U.S. Agency for Global Media meets its statutory obligations.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth questions whether the agency has adhered to a previous injunction necessitating that VOA operates as a reliable news outlet. This move arises amidst concerns that the agency is running down the fiscal year without fulfilling its responsibilities under President Donald Trump's March order.

Kari Lake, the acting CEO, was appointed by Trump after he accused mainstream media of anti-Trump bias. Despite requests for comment, the White House and agency have yet to respond. As Lamberth reviews ongoing legal challenges, the future of VOA's operations remains in limbo.

(With inputs from agencies.)