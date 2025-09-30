Left Menu

Erdogan Applauds Trump's Gaza Peace Efforts

Turkish President Erdogan praised Donald Trump's leadership in proposing a peace plan for Gaza. The plan includes ceasefire, prisoner exchange, and disarmament. While Turkey supports the U.S. initiative, Hamas's acceptance remains uncertain. Erdogan emphasizes Turkey's commitment to a peaceful resolution and criticizes Israel's actions in Gaza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 30-09-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 10:10 IST
In a recent statement, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has commended U.S. President Donald Trump's diplomatic efforts to resolve the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The remarks came after Trump, following discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, released a comprehensive peace proposal.

The plan, which was unveiled in Washington, includes a swift ceasefire, a hostage exchange between Hamas and Israel, a phased Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, and the establishment of a transitional government led by an international entity. However, the acceptance of the proposal by Hamas remains uncertain at this point.

Turkey, one of the harshest critics of Israel's actions in Gaza, has pledged to assist in achieving a lasting peace that satisfies all involved. Ankara has also made headlines by ceasing trade with Israel and urging international sanctions against Netanyahu's administration while advocating tirelessly for a two-state solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

