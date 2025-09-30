Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Violence Erupts Over Objectionable Rangoli

The recent turmoil in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, sparked by a religiously offensive Rangoli, has resulted in legal repercussions, as emphasized by Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan. Khan urged all communities to draw lessons from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, underscoring the importance of responding to hostility with love.

The controversy began during Navratri celebrations, where a Rangoli featuring objectionable elements surfaced, instigating community outrage and subsequent police complaints. Law enforcement swiftly moved into action, detaining individuals responsible for the Rangoli and taking action against those inciting violence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suggested a potential conspiracy behind the unrest. He condemned any political maneuvering aimed at dividing the populace. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, striving to maintain peace and social harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)