Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Violence Erupts Over Objectionable Rangoli

In Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, a protest turned violent following an objectionable Rangoli, prompting legal action irrespective of community affiliation. Thirty individuals were detained, and authorities are investigating the incident amidst concerns of a larger conspiracy. The situation remains under close watch by state officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 11:19 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 11:19 IST
Tensions Rise in Maharashtra: Violence Erupts Over Objectionable Rangoli
Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The recent turmoil in Maharashtra's Ahilyanagar, sparked by a religiously offensive Rangoli, has resulted in legal repercussions, as emphasized by Maharashtra Minority Commission Chairman Pyare Khan. Khan urged all communities to draw lessons from the teachings of Prophet Muhammad, underscoring the importance of responding to hostility with love.

The controversy began during Navratri celebrations, where a Rangoli featuring objectionable elements surfaced, instigating community outrage and subsequent police complaints. Law enforcement swiftly moved into action, detaining individuals responsible for the Rangoli and taking action against those inciting violence.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has suggested a potential conspiracy behind the unrest. He condemned any political maneuvering aimed at dividing the populace. Authorities continue to investigate the incident, striving to maintain peace and social harmony in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

Rare U.S.-Iran Cooperation: Deportation Flight Takes Off

 Global
2
Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

Omar Abdullah Boosts Ganderbal with Mega Development Projects

 India
3
Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

Tragic Road Accident Claims Life of Cyclist in Ballia

 India
4
Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

Netanyahu's Gamble: The High-Stakes Peace Proposal for Gaza

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025