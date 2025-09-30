Tragedy in Karur: BJP MPs Investigate Devastating Stampede
An 8-member NDA delegation, led by BJP MP Hema Malini, is investigating a stampede in Karur that claimed 41 lives. The team aims to meet local residents, officials and the affected families to gather information and report to BJP president JP Nadda. The delegation expressed condolences and emphasized learning from the tragedy to prevent future incidents.
An 8-member NDA delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Hema Malini, is on a mission to investigate the devastating stampede that recently struck Karur, claiming the lives of 41 individuals and injuring nearly 60 others.
The team, which includes MP Anurag Thakur, plans to engage with local residents, authorities, and affected families to compile a comprehensive report for BJP national president JP Nadda.
Expressing deep condolences, the delegation members, including former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, emphasized the importance of preventing future occurrences through a thorough understanding of the tragedy's causes.
