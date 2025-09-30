Tragedy in Karur: BJP MPs Investigate Devastating Stampede

An 8-member NDA delegation, spearheaded by BJP MP Hema Malini, is on a mission to investigate the devastating stampede that recently struck Karur, claiming the lives of 41 individuals and injuring nearly 60 others.

The team, which includes MP Anurag Thakur, plans to engage with local residents, authorities, and affected families to compile a comprehensive report for BJP national president JP Nadda.

Expressing deep condolences, the delegation members, including former Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai, emphasized the importance of preventing future occurrences through a thorough understanding of the tragedy's causes.

(With inputs from agencies.)