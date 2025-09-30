Left Menu

Ladakh Unrest: Calls for Justice Amid Tragedy

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, accused PM Modi of betraying Ladakh following the death of four protesters, including Kargil war veteran Tsewang Tharchin, in police firing. They demand a judicial probe into these killings, highlighting the BJP's alleged disregard for local sentiment and sacrifice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2025 14:50 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 14:50 IST
The Congress party intensified its criticism of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accusing him of betraying the people of Ladakh after four protesters, including a Kargil war veteran, were killed in police firing. Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge emphasized the grief over Tsewang Tharchin's death.

Kharge shared Tharchin's father's emotional account on social media, stating that Ladakh's sorrow reflects the nation's sorrow. He accused Modi of dismissing the bravery of soldiers in favor of political narratives, particularly mentioning China's 'clean chit' during previous conflicts.

Gandhi, on a tour of South America, echoed Kharge's sentiments, demanding a judicial inquiry into the killings and cautioning Modi against perpetuating a cycle of violence and fear. Sonam Wangchuk, a climate activist, was detained amid ongoing unrest, fueling further unrest in the troubled region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

