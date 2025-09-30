Federal Prosecutor Pursues Unfounded Voter Fraud Claims in Nevada
Nevada's interim U.S. Attorney Sigal Chattah has asked the FBI to investigate debunked Republican claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election. Despite facing multiple conflicts of interest, she aims to influence congressional races and exonerate Republicans previously prosecuted for voter fraud-related charges.
Nevada's interim U.S. Attorney, Sigal Chattah, has called on the FBI to investigate discredited Republican claims of voter fraud during the 2020 election. The move, detailed in a government document, aims to affect congressional races and implicate Democrats.
Chattah presented data from the Nevada Republican Party, alleging illegal voting by non-citizens and questionable tactics by Indian tribes during the election. Despite the controversial nature of the claims, Chattah is pushing for a probe that could potentially alter voter rolls and affect census numbers.
However, ethical concerns have been raised regarding her previous legal affiliations and political involvements. Legal experts argue that her involvement may be in breach of Justice Department ethics rules, suggesting she should recuse herself from such investigations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
