Bihar's Final Electoral Roll Published Amid Assembly Election Preparations

The Election Commission has unveiled the finalized electoral roll for Bihar, addressing all claims and objections previously raised in the draft version. This development comes as part of a Special Intensive Revision ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections.

The announcement was made by Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer via social media, highlighting the significance of this update in the electoral process. The CEO pointed out the changes enacted to ensure a fair and comprehensive voter registry.

The revised electoral roll was published on September 30, 2025. Citizens interested in verifying their inclusion can do so by visiting the dedicated portal at voters.eci.gov.in. However, the CEO did not provide detailed information about the final roll's changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)