Left Menu

Jubilee Hills Prepares for Bypoll Amid Rising Voter Numbers

In Jubilee Hills, a bypoll is imminent following the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The constituency's voter count has grown to 3.99 lakh, with 407 polling stations set up for the election. The BRS has nominated Gopinath's widow, Sunita, but Congress and BJP have yet to announce their candidates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:10 IST
Jubilee Hills Prepares for Bypoll Amid Rising Voter Numbers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Telangana is poised for a bypoll, spurred by the unfortunate passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June due to a heart attack, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy announced. The update comes as voter numbers rise to 3.99 lakh, an increment partly due to the inclusion of service voters.

A comprehensive voter update reveals that there are 2,07,382 male voters, 1,91,593 female voters, and 25 transgender voters. Initially, the list showed 3,92,669 voters as of September 2, but factors like new additions and removals have adjusted the total count upward.

As political parties finalize their candidates, Sunita Gopinath, the widow of the late MLA, has been named by the BRS. However, the ruling Congress and BJP have yet to reveal their candidates. The Election Commission has not confirmed the election date yet, but preparations, including 407 designated polling booths, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

Zelio E-Mobility's Charged IPO Debut: A Closer Look

 India
2
Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservation

Reviving Punjab's Potato Fields: Micro Irrigation's Role in Water Conservati...

 Global
3
Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

Decades of Decay: Hegseth Takes on 'Woke Department' at Military Gathering

 Global
4
Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

Controversy Erupts Over 'I Love Muhammad' Campaign Arrests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025