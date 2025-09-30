Jubilee Hills Prepares for Bypoll Amid Rising Voter Numbers

The Jubilee Hills assembly constituency in Telangana is poised for a bypoll, spurred by the unfortunate passing of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath in June due to a heart attack, Telangana's Chief Electoral Officer Sudarshan Reddy announced. The update comes as voter numbers rise to 3.99 lakh, an increment partly due to the inclusion of service voters.

A comprehensive voter update reveals that there are 2,07,382 male voters, 1,91,593 female voters, and 25 transgender voters. Initially, the list showed 3,92,669 voters as of September 2, but factors like new additions and removals have adjusted the total count upward.

As political parties finalize their candidates, Sunita Gopinath, the widow of the late MLA, has been named by the BRS. However, the ruling Congress and BJP have yet to reveal their candidates. The Election Commission has not confirmed the election date yet, but preparations, including 407 designated polling booths, are underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)