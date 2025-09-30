Left Menu

Vijay's Political Rally Tragedy: Actor Reacts to Criticism Amidst Karur Stampede

Actor and TVK founder Vijay faced criticism for not visiting victims of a tragic stampede at his rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, which resulted in 41 deaths. Vijay expressed anguish, promised to meet the affected, and insisted on his innocence, asserting the truth would soon surface.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 30-09-2025 17:57 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 17:57 IST
Vijay's Political Rally Tragedy: Actor Reacts to Criticism Amidst Karur Stampede
Vijay
  • Country:
  • India

After a tragic stampede at his political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur resulted in 41 deaths, actor and TVK founder Vijay addressed the incident amidst public backlash for not visiting the victims. The actor explained his absence, citing concerns over potential disruptions his visit might cause.

Vijay expressed deep sorrow and assured the victims' families of his forthcoming visit. He emphasized that truth surrounding the incident will emerge, maintaining his and his party's innocence, despite charges filed against TVK leaders for the tragic event.

In the face of criticism and legal accusations, Vijay's video message conveyed his personal pain and resolute intention to continue his political journey. He hinted at political machinations, questioning selective blame and vowing not to let the incident deter his efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

India Faces Risky Harvest as October Rainfall Surges

 Global
2
Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

Tripura's Boost in Mandays: A Closer Look at MGNREGA Impact

 India
3
RBI Levies Rs 31.8 Lakh Penalty on Indian Overseas Bank Over PSL Compliance

RBI Levies Rs 31.8 Lakh Penalty on Indian Overseas Bank Over PSL Compliance

 India
4
Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

Tensions Flare in Bareilly: Arrests Made Amid 'I Love Mohammad' Protests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Monetary Tightening's Stress Test: How Interest Rates Reshape Bank Resilience

The Credit Paradox: Why Bank Loans Spur Scale, But Not Innovation, in India

Beyond Aspiration: The IMF's Blueprint for Durable Fiscal Rules That Markets Trust

AI for Energy Security: Study Compares LSTM and FFNN in Solar Grid Anomaly Detection

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025