Vijay's Political Rally Tragedy: Actor Reacts to Criticism Amidst Karur Stampede

After a tragic stampede at his political rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur resulted in 41 deaths, actor and TVK founder Vijay addressed the incident amidst public backlash for not visiting the victims. The actor explained his absence, citing concerns over potential disruptions his visit might cause.

Vijay expressed deep sorrow and assured the victims' families of his forthcoming visit. He emphasized that truth surrounding the incident will emerge, maintaining his and his party's innocence, despite charges filed against TVK leaders for the tragic event.

In the face of criticism and legal accusations, Vijay's video message conveyed his personal pain and resolute intention to continue his political journey. He hinted at political machinations, questioning selective blame and vowing not to let the incident deter his efforts.

