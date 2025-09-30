Left Menu

Revamping U.S. Defense: A Bold New Direction

Amidst speeches fraught with controversy, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth vowed significant changes in the military's approach to diversity and fitness standards. At a high-stakes military gathering, he criticized the current culture and announced firings, while President Trump reinforced his stance on military discipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 18:49 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 18:49 IST
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched a searing critique of past diversity and inclusion policies during a key military gathering near Washington. He called these policies contributors to "decades of decay" within the U.S. military, branding the institution the "Woke Department." His remarks signaled sweeping changes and a focus on discipline and fitness.

Hegseth defended controversial firings of top military personnel, including high-ranking officials who symbolized what he deemed a 'broken culture.' He emphasized reforms in handling discrimination complaints and called for senior military personnel to resign if they disagreed. His stance gathered mixed reactions amidst heightened attention.

President Donald Trump's presence at the event added weight to proceedings. His plans to meet military leaders were marked by reinforcing his commitment to military standards and discipline. As speculation mounted about potential shifts in defense priorities, the meeting buzzed with political undercurrents.

