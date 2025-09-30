Revamping U.S. Defense: A Bold New Direction

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth launched a searing critique of past diversity and inclusion policies during a key military gathering near Washington. He called these policies contributors to "decades of decay" within the U.S. military, branding the institution the "Woke Department." His remarks signaled sweeping changes and a focus on discipline and fitness.

Hegseth defended controversial firings of top military personnel, including high-ranking officials who symbolized what he deemed a 'broken culture.' He emphasized reforms in handling discrimination complaints and called for senior military personnel to resign if they disagreed. His stance gathered mixed reactions amidst heightened attention.

President Donald Trump's presence at the event added weight to proceedings. His plans to meet military leaders were marked by reinforcing his commitment to military standards and discipline. As speculation mounted about potential shifts in defense priorities, the meeting buzzed with political undercurrents.