Escalation in Gaza Amid Controversial Peace Plan Proposal

Tensions surge as at least 27 Palestinians die in Gaza during conflict escalation, coinciding with discussions on US President Trump's controversial peace plan. The plan proposes disarming Hamas and placing Gaza under international control, sparking skepticism among Palestinians who view it as biased towards Israel's demands. Regional skepticism persists.

Updated: 30-09-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 19:10 IST
At least 27 Palestinians were killed in Gaza as US President Donald Trump's peace plan faces scrutiny. The proposal aims to end conflict, offer humanitarian aid, and disarm Hamas, putting Gaza under international control. Palestinian factions and regional leaders remain skeptical, prompting a mixed reception.

Palestinian sentiment reflects disdain, viewing the plan as detrimental and biased towards Israeli demands. Residents label it a 'surrender plan,' reminiscent of colonialism. Skeptics argue it's an imposition of foreign rule without local input. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and several Arab leaders have endorsed the proposal.

Amid the backdrop of recent deaths due to Israeli airstrikes and military actions, skepticism grows over Trump's peace credentials. Israelis, like Amit Zander, hope Trump can broker a deal, but doubts linger about its impact. Escalation continues as Hamas demands a ceasefire contingent on Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

