Trump's Peacemaking Challenges

In a speech intended to highlight his diplomatic prowess, U.S. President Donald Trump addressed military personnel on Tuesday, emphasizing his efforts to mediate global conflicts.

Speaking to military commanders in Quantico, Virginia, Trump called for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to engage in direct negotiations to resolve the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Trump also underscored the necessity for Hamas to accept the U.S.-proposed peace deal in Gaza, stating that their agreement is crucial for future peace efforts in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)