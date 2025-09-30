The presence of Tomahawk cruise missiles in Ukraine will not sway the conflict's course, asserted Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday. Disseminating such reports, according to Lavrov, is an attempt by Washington to calm its European allies.

Lavrov's statement was delivered in Sochi and echoed the Kremlin's stance, downplaying the potential impact of these weapons on active battle lines. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov further criticized Ukraine's intent for long-range assaults on Russian territory.

Russia's SVR has warned that the Ukrainian government might provoke more conflict under the guise of cooperation with European NATO members. Allegations include employing anti-government forces for terror acts in Poland, seeking to blame Moscow and Minsk for destabilization efforts.