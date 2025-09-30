Left Menu

Reforming the Ranks: Hegseth and Trump Target Military Culture

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump push for military reforms, criticizing diversity initiatives and unfit leaders. Hegseth, addressing top commanders, calls for resignations if they oppose his agenda. Trump echoes support, emphasizing merit-based promotions and rejecting political correctness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-09-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 30-09-2025 20:30 IST
In a bold move, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth criticized the military's current culture, linking it to ineffective diversity initiatives and out-of-shape leaders. Speaking to assembled commanders, he insisted on resignations from those unwilling to support his agenda, asserting that the military had become a 'Woke Department' under failed political leadership.

Hegseth defended recent dismissals of key military figures as a necessary step towards rectifying a flawed system. Emphasizing fitness and grooming, he declared new standards for physical tests, while urging commanders to reassess their roles. The room remained silent, with officers absorbing the implications of his words.

Amplifying the call for change, President Donald Trump backed Hegseth's stance, emphasizing merit over political correctness. He assured military leaders of his unwavering support, addressing potential concerns over recent policy shifts, such as rebranding the Pentagon and controversial troop deployments. As Trump concluded, the atmosphere remained tense, highlighting the friction between military tradition and political influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

