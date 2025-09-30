IYC Condemns Death Threat to Rahul Gandhi, Accuses BJP of Hate Politics

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) condemned an alleged death threat issued against Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, during a live television debate. The comment, made by a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson, suggested that Gandhi "should be shot in the chest." In response, the IYC denounced this language as indicative of BJP's 'hate-filled politics' and their desperation against Gandhi's stand against divisive ideologies.

Expressing serious concern, IYC national in-charge Krishna Allavaru stated that the threat extends beyond Gandhi, impacting the very foundation of Indian democracy. He noted the BJP's unease with Gandhi's fearless advocacy for truth and justice. IYC's National President Uday Bhanu emphasized that threatening Gandhi equates to threatening millions of Indians he represents, demanding Prime Minister Modi address the issue of such rhetoric from his party.

Legal action has been sought by IYC's legal department following the Delhi police's refusal to register a complaint, which the IYC attributed to political pressure. IYC Chairman Roopesh Singh Bhadauria said the matter was escalated to higher police authorities. The IYC demands the immediate filing of an FIR and stern action against the involved BJP spokesperson to prevent the normalization of intimidation in politics.

