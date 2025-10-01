Pope Leo's Critique: A Pro-Life Debate Facing Trump's Policies

Pope Leo delivered his most pointed critique yet of U.S. President Donald Trump's stringent immigration policies, questioning their compatibility with Catholic pro-life doctrine. The pope expressed his concerns during an interaction with journalists at his residence in Castel Gandolfo.

The Catholic Church, which upholds that life is sacred from conception until natural death, underscores this as a cornerstone of its teachings. Addressing inquiries about American politics, Leo challenged the coherence of supporting both anti-abortion views and harsh immigration practices.

Elected in May, Pope Leo has adopted a more measured approach compared to his predecessor. He further commented on the archdiocese of Chicago's decision to honor a pro-abortion rights senator, advocating for a more comprehensive evaluation of people's contributions within Church teachings.