Kerala Political Storm: UDF Protests Against BJP's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Kerala's political scene is heated as the UDF accuses the government of dismissing threats made by a BJP leader against Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Tensions escalated in the state assembly, resulting in its adjournment. The BJP accuses Congress of misleading the public, while the opposition demands clarity from the Chief Minister.
Kerala's political arena is abuzz with controversy as PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas condemns the UDF for focusing on death threats made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to Riyas, the opposition is leveraging the incident to malign the ruling party.
Amidst sharp exchanges in the state assembly, disputes center around Speaker A N Shamseer's refusal to discuss the threats purportedly made by BJP leader Printu Mahadevan. The assembly witnessed intensified protests, leading to its adjournment for the day.
UDF leaders challenged the Speaker's decision, questioning the relevance of the remarks. The BJP, in turn, accused the Congress of distorting the facts, with state police investigating Mahadevan's alleged comments. The political saga continues to unfold with fervent accusations from all parties involved.
