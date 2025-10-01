Kerala Political Storm: UDF Protests Against BJP's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Kerala's political arena is abuzz with controversy as PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas condemns the UDF for focusing on death threats made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to Riyas, the opposition is leveraging the incident to malign the ruling party.

Amidst sharp exchanges in the state assembly, disputes center around Speaker A N Shamseer's refusal to discuss the threats purportedly made by BJP leader Printu Mahadevan. The assembly witnessed intensified protests, leading to its adjournment for the day.

UDF leaders challenged the Speaker's decision, questioning the relevance of the remarks. The BJP, in turn, accused the Congress of distorting the facts, with state police investigating Mahadevan's alleged comments. The political saga continues to unfold with fervent accusations from all parties involved.