Left Menu

Kerala Political Storm: UDF Protests Against BJP's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi

Kerala's political scene is heated as the UDF accuses the government of dismissing threats made by a BJP leader against Congress's Rahul Gandhi. Tensions escalated in the state assembly, resulting in its adjournment. The BJP accuses Congress of misleading the public, while the opposition demands clarity from the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kozhikode | Updated: 01-10-2025 12:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 12:16 IST
Kerala Political Storm: UDF Protests Against BJP's Remarks on Rahul Gandhi
Riyas
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's political arena is abuzz with controversy as PWD Minister P A Mohamed Riyas condemns the UDF for focusing on death threats made against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. According to Riyas, the opposition is leveraging the incident to malign the ruling party.

Amidst sharp exchanges in the state assembly, disputes center around Speaker A N Shamseer's refusal to discuss the threats purportedly made by BJP leader Printu Mahadevan. The assembly witnessed intensified protests, leading to its adjournment for the day.

UDF leaders challenged the Speaker's decision, questioning the relevance of the remarks. The BJP, in turn, accused the Congress of distorting the facts, with state police investigating Mahadevan's alleged comments. The political saga continues to unfold with fervent accusations from all parties involved.

TRENDING

1
Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic Steps

Rupee Rebounds: Governor's Dovish Pause Boosts Currency, RBI Takes Strategic...

 India
2
Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

Russian Refinery Blaze Under Control: No Drone Involvement

 Global
3
Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

Santokhgarh Under Siege: Rapid Dengue Outbreak Sparks High Alert

 Tuvalu
4
Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

Czech Election Could Shift Alliance Amidst Tensions

 Czechia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025