Parliamentary Leaders' First Formal Engagement
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held their first formal meeting as heads of their respective houses. This engagement marks the beginning of collaborations following Radhakrishnan's recent swearing-in. The discussions took place at the Vice-President's Enclave and were shared on social media.
In a significant parliamentary engagement, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Vice President C P Radhakrishnan on Wednesday. The meeting represents the first formal discussion between the two influential leaders since Radhakrishnan assumed office last month.
Om Birla, who oversees proceedings in the Lok Sabha, engaged with Radhakrishnan, also the Rajya Sabha chairperson, to discuss legislative matters in the Vice-President's Enclave.
This meeting highlights the working relationship between the two presiding officers as they endeavor to lead their respective chambers in effective governance.
