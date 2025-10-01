Controversy Erupts Over Bihar Voter List Revision

The final voter list for Bihar, released after the Special Intensive Revision, has sparked controversy. CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya accused the list of hiding more than it reveals, expressing shock over missing voters after the exhaustive revision process.

Bhattacharya criticized the Election Commission for not providing detailed explanations, specifically pointing out the lack of information about the voters sent notices to verify documents. He questioned the presence of foreign nationals in the voter list and demanded greater transparency from the poll body.

Despite the addition of over 20 lakh new voters, the total voter count in Bihar has decreased by nearly 47 lakh, raising concerns as the state prepares for Assembly elections in November. The concerns surround deletions linked to deaths, migration, and duplication.