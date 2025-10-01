Left Menu

Historic Court Clash: Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook

The U.S. Supreme Court is set to hear arguments in January regarding Donald Trump's unprecedented attempt to remove Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. This legal battle, questioning the president's power over an independent central bank, could have major implications for monetary policy and the Fed's autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-10-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 01-10-2025 21:13 IST
Historic Court Clash: Trump's Bid to Oust Fed Governor Lisa Cook
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court agreed to hear a case in January that could redefine presidential power over the Federal Reserve. Former President Donald Trump seeks to remove Governor Lisa Cook, marking the first presidential attempt to dismiss a Fed official. The decision may impact central bank independence.

Trump's allegations against Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud, are challenged by her as insufficient grounds for her removal under the Federal Reserve Act. Lower courts have temporarily blocked Cook's ouster, and the Supreme Court's upcoming decision could set a significant precedent.

This case draws attention to the broader issue of central bank autonomy. Trump's actions could reshape how U.S. monetary policy is influenced by politics, with potential ripple effects on the global economy. The Supreme Court's ruling may determine the extent of presidential authority over independent agencies like the Fed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

Kamal Gavai Stands Firm: Refuses RSS Event Amid Controversy

 India
2
Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

Tejasvi Surya Leads Parliamentary Panel for Jan Vishwas Bill

 India
3
Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

Australia beat New Zealand by 89 runs in ICC Women's World Cup in Indore.

 Global
4
Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

Euro Zone Bond Yields Dip Amid U.S. Shutdown & Inflation Data

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI integration proves crucial for digital supply chain transformation

Fintech alleviates financing barriers and spurs innovation for green development

Explainable AI bridges accuracy and accountability in combating deepfakes

WHO develops facility-based monitoring system to tackle rising burden of NCDs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025