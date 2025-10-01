Kaziranga Highway Project: A Pathway to Prosperity and Preservation

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has approved the expansion of the Kaliabor-Numaligarh stretch of NH-715 to four lanes, incorporating wildlife-friendly features across the Kaziranga National Park area in Assam. The Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) mode project spans 85.675 km, with a budget of Rs 6,957 crore.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal lauded the move as historic, emphasizing the ecological and developmental benefits. Sonowal described the project's monumental 34.45 km elevated corridor as a gateway to safeguarding wildlife while boosting eco-tourism, reducing travel time, and spurring economic growth in the state.

Currently, the highway's 2-lane sections pose challenges, with wildlife often endangered by road crossings. The planned upgrades, including new bypasses, will alleviate congestion and improve safety. Connecting with major highways, railway stations, and airports, the project is set to enhance regional trade and mobility, driving Assam's economic progress further.

(With inputs from agencies.)