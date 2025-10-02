Left Menu

Trump's Budget Freeze Sparks Controversy Amid Government Shutdown

President Trump's administration has frozen $26 billion for Democratic states, targeting transit and green-energy projects amid a government shutdown. The move is seen as punitive against political opponents, affecting federal workers and various government activities. Democrats accused Trump of using Americans as 'blackmail' in the political tussle.


The Trump administration has intensified its political strategy by freezing $26 billion earmarked for Democratic states, an action coinciding with the government shutdown. This allocation freeze includes funds for transit and green-energy projects, primarily affecting New York and 15 other Democrat-led states.

The administration's move, perceived as a political maneuver, has led to disruption across several federal functions. From scientific research to environmental initiatives, the shutdown has affected numerous activities, with 750,000 federal workers ordered to stay home and others working without pay.

New York's top Democrats, including Chuck Schumer, criticized the administration for using American citizens as leverage in the shutdown saga. Meanwhile, efforts to pass spending bills that would extend government funding have failed, prolonging the deadlock and intensifying partisan conflicts ahead of forthcoming elections.

