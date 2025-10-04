Cong slams 'politics of oppression' in PoK

Amid the violent unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, the Congress on Saturday said that PoK is an integral part of India and slammed the ''politics of harassment and oppression'' being practised in that region.

Speaking to reporters in Anantnag in south Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Tariq Karra said the sympathies of the whole country were with the people of PoK.

''Parliament has already passed a resolution that PoK is a part of India, and our sympathies, the sympathies of the whole country, are with them. The people are being handled there in an undemocratic manner. The Congress is against the politics of harassment and oppression that is being practised there. They are an integral part of J-K and our full sympathy is with them,'' Karra said.

At least 10 people were killed and many injured in clashes between protesters and security forces in PoK in the last few days. The protesters are demanding basic rights, justice and an end to what they described as systemic oppression.

To another question, Karra said the party has always supported the cause of the people of Palestine. ''Indira Gandhi was the person who championed the Palestinian cause. We have given full-fledged support to the people of Palestine, and we will continue that,'' he said.

Asked about the wife of Ladakh activist Sonam Wanghuk moving the Supreme Court against his detention under the National Security Act, the JKPCC chief said Wanchuk became the victim of the ''BJP's 'my way or highway' mindset''.

''Everyone has a right to approach any forum. The Congress party's stand is clear. He is the same Wangchuk who the BJP had presented as a nationalist at the time of the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35-A. He was used by the BJP to hail the abrogation and to praise PM Narendra Modi.

''His (Wangchuk's) contribution at the environmental, educational and societal level was hailed before, but he is now being termed as anti-national. He has become a victim of the BJP's mindset of my way or highway,'' Karra said.

The Congress leader said the party will raise the issue of the restoration of J-K's statehood in the upcoming session of the J-K Assembly.

