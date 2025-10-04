Goa Politics: Mining Allegations and Power Dynamics

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Saturday accused Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar of operating a mining business with the tacit approval of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This claim met with swift denial from Patkar, who emphasized his family's historical involvement in the mining sector.

While speaking at a public event in Mayem, North Goa, Kejriwal alleged that political interests in Goa have long been dominated by a few families. He argued that political affiliations in Goa are superficial, with real power resting with entrenched business interests.

Patkar responded vehemently on social media, inviting Kejriwal to a public debate and challenging him to base his statements on facts rather than hearsay. Meanwhile, Kejriwal reiterated his belief that AAP could establish its government in Goa following the 2027 assembly polls.