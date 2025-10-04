Left Menu

Goa Politics: Mining Allegations and Power Dynamics

Arvind Kejriwal accused Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar of running a mining business with Chief Minister's support, a claim Patkar denies, citing his family's long-standing involvement in mining. Kejriwal highlighted political nepotism in Goa, while Patkar urged factual discourse, challenging Kejriwal to a public debate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-10-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 21:35 IST
Goa Politics: Mining Allegations and Power Dynamics
Arvind Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

Arvind Kejriwal, leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), on Saturday accused Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar of operating a mining business with the tacit approval of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. This claim met with swift denial from Patkar, who emphasized his family's historical involvement in the mining sector.

While speaking at a public event in Mayem, North Goa, Kejriwal alleged that political interests in Goa have long been dominated by a few families. He argued that political affiliations in Goa are superficial, with real power resting with entrenched business interests.

Patkar responded vehemently on social media, inviting Kejriwal to a public debate and challenging him to base his statements on facts rather than hearsay. Meanwhile, Kejriwal reiterated his belief that AAP could establish its government in Goa following the 2027 assembly polls.

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025