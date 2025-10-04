Left Menu

Kejriwal's Jail Time Reflections: Bhagavad Gita and Karma Yoga

Arvind Kejriwal recounted his time in jail where he read the Bhagavad Gita multiple times, emphasizing 'karma yoga.' During a public meeting in Goa, he highlighted the importance of Mohalla Clinics and urged AAP volunteers to serve selflessly, while criticizing the BJP-led Goa government's actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 04-10-2025 22:11 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 22:11 IST
During a meeting in South Goa, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal shared insights from his time in jail, revealing he read the Bhagavad Gita multiple times, focusing on 'karma yoga' or selfless action. His reflections coincided with an appeal for public service through Mohalla Clinics.

Kejriwal, who had been arrested due to alleged involvement in a money-laundering case and later granted bail, emphasized the Bhagavad Gita's teachings on service without expecting rewards. The AAP convenor sees these values reflected in the Mohalla Clinics initiative in Goa.

Criticizing the BJP-led Goa government for intimidation tactics, Kejriwal urged unity among Goa's citizens against what he termed as governmental hooliganism. He encouraged AAP volunteers to stay with targeted individuals and rally the people of Goa for change.

