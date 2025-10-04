Kejriwal's Jail Time Reflections: Bhagavad Gita and Karma Yoga

During a meeting in South Goa, Aam Aadmi Party leader Arvind Kejriwal shared insights from his time in jail, revealing he read the Bhagavad Gita multiple times, focusing on 'karma yoga' or selfless action. His reflections coincided with an appeal for public service through Mohalla Clinics.

Kejriwal, who had been arrested due to alleged involvement in a money-laundering case and later granted bail, emphasized the Bhagavad Gita's teachings on service without expecting rewards. The AAP convenor sees these values reflected in the Mohalla Clinics initiative in Goa.

Criticizing the BJP-led Goa government for intimidation tactics, Kejriwal urged unity among Goa's citizens against what he termed as governmental hooliganism. He encouraged AAP volunteers to stay with targeted individuals and rally the people of Goa for change.

(With inputs from agencies.)