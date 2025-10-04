Left Menu

BJP Strategizes for Bihar Assembly Polls

The BJP election committee for Bihar convened to discuss strategies and candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. Chaired by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, the meeting focused on development and governance under Prime Minister Modi's guidance. The committee's focus was on 60 seats, with plans to strategize the remaining seats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-10-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 04-10-2025 23:48 IST
BJP Strategizes for Bihar Assembly Polls
  • Country:
  • India

The BJP election committee for Bihar held a key meeting on Saturday, initiating discussions on the party's strategy and potential candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. The meeting took place at the party's state headquarters and was headed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, appointed as the party's election in-charge for Bihar.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, present at the meeting, emphasized that Bihar is prepared to elect a government focused on development. The discussions addressed candidate prospects, with notable attendees including Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Giriraj Singh.

The BJP is gearing up for a solid performance in the elections, focusing initially on 60 seats. Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal stated that discussions will continue regarding remaining seats. He refuted any notion of internal hierarchy affecting the coalition, affirming the NDA's unity under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

Rajinder Gupta: AAP's Potential Pick for Punjab's Rajya Sabha Bypoll

 India
2
Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

Supreme Court to Review Activist Sonam Wangchuk's Detention

 India
3
Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

Poland Scrambles Jets Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalation

 Global
4
Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in Focus

Khalistani Terror Attack Chargesheet: 11 Accused, International Plotters in ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Energy storage can both stabilize and disrupt fully renewable power markets

Persistent gender stereotypes continue to block women’s path in technology

AI models like ChatGPT found to generate convincing falsehoods while aiding fact-checking

LLMs outperform traditional models in real-time cryptocurrency forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025