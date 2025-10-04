BJP Strategizes for Bihar Assembly Polls

The BJP election committee for Bihar held a key meeting on Saturday, initiating discussions on the party's strategy and potential candidates for the upcoming state assembly elections. The meeting took place at the party's state headquarters and was headed by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, appointed as the party's election in-charge for Bihar.

BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde, present at the meeting, emphasized that Bihar is prepared to elect a government focused on development. The discussions addressed candidate prospects, with notable attendees including Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and Union Ministers Nityanand Rai and Giriraj Singh.

The BJP is gearing up for a solid performance in the elections, focusing initially on 60 seats. Bihar BJP Chief Dilip Jaiswal stated that discussions will continue regarding remaining seats. He refuted any notion of internal hierarchy affecting the coalition, affirming the NDA's unity under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)