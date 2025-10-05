Maharashtra's Sugarcane Levy: A Battle Over Farmers' Welfare
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis defended a levy on sugarcane mills, asserting it targets mill profits, not farmers. The funds aid flood-affected farmers. Opposition leaders claim it burdens cultivators. Despite criticism, Fadnavis emphasizes the levy benefits flood-hit regions, sparking a political debate on its fairness.
Maharashtra's Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis, has come under fire from Opposition leaders for levying a charge on sugarcane mills, a decision he staunchly defends, stating it draws from the profits of the mills and not from the earnings of farmers.
The levy, aimed at providing relief to flood-affected farmers in Marathwada, imposes Rs 10 per tonne for the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and Rs 5 for direct assistance. Critics argue the levy places an undue financial burden on sugarcane cultivators.
Fadnavis, however, countered the Opposition's claims, mentioning that some mills have a history of dishonest practices against farmers, and emphasized the government's standpoint for supporting hard-hit communities.
