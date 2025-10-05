Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's 'Caste Census'

The BJP and JD(S) criticize Karnataka's Congress government for its ongoing 'caste census', claiming it creates confusion and raises concerns over method and relevance. Deputy CM Shivakumar, who refrained from answering survey questions, faces backlash, igniting debates about political motives behind the hurried survey.

The opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have lashed out at the Karnataka Congress government over its ongoing Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the 'caste census'. The controversy centers around the manner and relevance of questions asked during the enumeration process.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar found himself in the spotlight after refusing to answer survey questions, prompting criticism from political adversaries. The BJP suggested that the survey, believed to be conducted hastily, is causing confusion among communities, while doubts over its political motivations simmer.

Union Minister of State V Somanna and JD(S) leaders have voiced concerns, calling the survey 'unscientific' and filled with errors, further urging its suspension. They argue the survey's execution could be a ploy by the government to obscure political instability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

