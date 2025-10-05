Controversy Erupts Over Karnataka's 'Caste Census'

The opposition parties BJP and JD(S) have lashed out at the Karnataka Congress government over its ongoing Social and Educational Survey, commonly referred to as the 'caste census'. The controversy centers around the manner and relevance of questions asked during the enumeration process.

Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar found himself in the spotlight after refusing to answer survey questions, prompting criticism from political adversaries. The BJP suggested that the survey, believed to be conducted hastily, is causing confusion among communities, while doubts over its political motivations simmer.

Union Minister of State V Somanna and JD(S) leaders have voiced concerns, calling the survey 'unscientific' and filled with errors, further urging its suspension. They argue the survey's execution could be a ploy by the government to obscure political instability.

