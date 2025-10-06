Takaichi's Strategic Cabinet: A New Era for Japan

Japan's political landscape is set for a shake-up as the Liberal Democratic Party's Sanae Takaichi prepares to ascend to the premiership. Known for her hardline conservative stance, Takaichi has already outlined key cabinet positions.

Prominent among her choices is Toshimitsu Motegi as the new foreign minister. Motegi, who previously served as the party's secretary-general, is expected to bring seasoned diplomatic experience to the role.

Additionally, Takaichi plans to appoint former defence minister Minoru Kihara as the chief cabinet secretary, reinforcing her strategic vision for Japan's future. These appointments signal a potential pivot in Japan's domestic and international policies.

