Takaichi's Strategic Cabinet: A New Era for Japan
Sanae Takaichi, set to become Japan's first female prime minister, is planning to appoint Toshimitsu Motegi as foreign minister and Minoru Kihara as chief cabinet secretary. Her leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party marks a significant shift, with a focus on strategic appointments in high-profile positions.
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's political landscape is set for a shake-up as the Liberal Democratic Party's Sanae Takaichi prepares to ascend to the premiership. Known for her hardline conservative stance, Takaichi has already outlined key cabinet positions.
Prominent among her choices is Toshimitsu Motegi as the new foreign minister. Motegi, who previously served as the party's secretary-general, is expected to bring seasoned diplomatic experience to the role.
Additionally, Takaichi plans to appoint former defence minister Minoru Kihara as the chief cabinet secretary, reinforcing her strategic vision for Japan's future. These appointments signal a potential pivot in Japan's domestic and international policies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Takaichi
- Japan
- Prime Minister
- LDP
- Motegi
- Kihara
- Cabinet
- Politics
- Leadership
- Conservative
ALSO READ
Macron Announces New Cabinet Led by Prime Minister Lecornu
Japan's Takaichi vows Nordic levels of women in cabinet. Can she deliver?
Odisha CM meets Nadda, sparks buzz over cabinet expansion, Nuapada bypoll
Bihar Cabinet raises ANM workers’ honorarium, doubles students’ scholarship ahead of polls
Bihar cabinet raises ANM workers’ honorarium, doubles students’ scholarship ahead of polls