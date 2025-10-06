Political Turmoil in France: Macron's Bold Move Amid Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has plunged into a political quagmire as he tasks his outgoing Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, with negotiating a path out of a deepening crisis. This comes just hours after Lecornu resigned following an unprecedentedly short tenure in office.

Lecornu's resignation marked the onset of a political turbulence in France, as the shortest-lived administration in modern history. The immediate circumstances surrounding his task remain undisclosed, but constitutional possibilities allow Macron to reappoint him if negotiations succeed.

According to a statement from the Elysee Palace, Lecornu has been granted a 48-hour window to engage in critical negotiations with opposition parties in hopes of forging a stable governmental framework for the future.

