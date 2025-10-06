Left Menu

Political Turmoil in France: Macron's Bold Move Amid Crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron has tasked outgoing Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu with conducting urgent talks to resolve France's political crisis. Lecornu, who resigned after announcing his cabinet, will negotiate a platform for action. Macron has given him 48 hours, with possibilities of reappointment.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron has plunged into a political quagmire as he tasks his outgoing Prime Minister, Sebastien Lecornu, with negotiating a path out of a deepening crisis. This comes just hours after Lecornu resigned following an unprecedentedly short tenure in office.

Lecornu's resignation marked the onset of a political turbulence in France, as the shortest-lived administration in modern history. The immediate circumstances surrounding his task remain undisclosed, but constitutional possibilities allow Macron to reappoint him if negotiations succeed.

According to a statement from the Elysee Palace, Lecornu has been granted a 48-hour window to engage in critical negotiations with opposition parties in hopes of forging a stable governmental framework for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

