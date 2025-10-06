Telangana CM Visits Kharge in Bengaluru

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid a visit to party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, expressing concern over his health.

Kharge, aged 83, had recently undergone a pacemaker implantation at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, officials from his office stated.

Following the procedure, medical professionals have advised Kharge to take ample rest.

