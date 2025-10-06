Left Menu

Telangana CM Visits Kharge in Bengaluru

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru to check on his health after Kharge underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure. The 83-year-old leader is advised to rest as he recovers from the medical procedure.

Updated: 06-10-2025 22:27 IST
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid a visit to party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, expressing concern over his health.

Kharge, aged 83, had recently undergone a pacemaker implantation at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, officials from his office stated.

Following the procedure, medical professionals have advised Kharge to take ample rest.

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

