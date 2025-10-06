Telangana CM Visits Kharge in Bengaluru
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru to check on his health after Kharge underwent a pacemaker implantation procedure. The 83-year-old leader is advised to rest as he recovers from the medical procedure.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday paid a visit to party president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, expressing concern over his health.
Kharge, aged 83, had recently undergone a pacemaker implantation at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru, officials from his office stated.
Following the procedure, medical professionals have advised Kharge to take ample rest.
