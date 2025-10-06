India Advocates for Prompt and Fair Elections in Bangladesh

India has expressed a firm commitment to the prompt execution of free, fair, and inclusive elections in Bangladesh, according to Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri. Speaking with Bangladeshi journalists, Misri emphasized India's readiness to work with any government chosen by the people through a democratic process.

The Foreign Secretary also highlighted the stakes India has in maintaining peace, progress, and stability in Bangladesh. Misri's assertion comes amidst tensions following former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's asylum in India after a mass protest in Dhaka. He refrained from adding details on Hasina's extradition, citing it as a legal issue under review.

On the economic front, Misri acknowledged disruptions in bilateral trade, attributing them to Bangladesh's internal decisions. He reassured India's openness to discuss and resolve issues concerning trans-border rivers, including the Teesta and Ganga waters agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)