Telangana's Chief Minister Offers Support to Recuperating Kharge
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy visited Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru to check on his health. Kharge, aged 83, recently had a pacemaker implanted and is currently resting as per doctors' advice. Reddy expressed his wishes for Kharge's speedy recovery on social media.
Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy paid a visit to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru on Monday to inquire about his health condition, according to an official statement from his office.
After the visit, Reddy took to the social media platform 'X' to express his wishes for Kharge's swift return to active public life following his recent medical procedure.
Kharge, who is 83, underwent a successful pacemaker implantation at M S Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru and has been advised by doctors to take ample rest during his recovery period.
