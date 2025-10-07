Trump's Tomahawk Tidbit: A Decision in Progress
President Donald Trump is considering the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine. He expressed a desire to understand how Ukraine plans to utilize them. The decision remains uncertain as Trump weighs the implications and seeks more information on Ukraine's intentions with the missiles.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 02:29 IST
President Donald Trump revealed on Monday that he has 'sort of' made a decision regarding the supply of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, raising questions about how they will be used.
During a meeting in the Oval Office, Trump stated his intent to investigate Ukraine's plans for the missiles.
He emphasized the importance of understanding their destination and purpose before finalizing any decisions related to military assistance.
Advertisement