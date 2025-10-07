Political Tensions Flare in West Bengal After MP's Hospital Visit
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met BJP MP Khagen Murmu in a Siliguri hospital after his assault in Nagarkata. She promised government support. The attack has ignited a political dispute, with BJP blaming TMC for the incident, and TMC criticizing BJP's actions in disaster-hit regions.
- Country:
- India
In a notable political encounter, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited BJP MP Khagen Murmu at a hospital in Siliguri on Tuesday. Murmu, who is currently receiving medical attention, was assaulted in Nagarkata while assessing flood and landslide damage in northern Bengal.
Television footage captured Banerjee's entrance into the hospital, where she engaged with medical staff to ensure Murmu's welfare. Speaking to reporters afterward, Banerjee commented, "He has high blood sugar, which needs controlling. I wish him well and a speedy recovery."
The incident has sparked political controversy, as the BJP accuses the TMC of orchestrating the attack, whereas the ruling TMC claims the BJP is merely capitalizing on disaster-stricken areas for political gain.
