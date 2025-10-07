Left Menu

Brazil's Bold Move: Free Public Transport and Economic Shifts Under Lula

Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad announced studies on eliminating public transport fares, responding to President Lula's initiative. This sparked fiscal concerns ahead of elections. The government also plans a tax change to raise funds. Additionally, Brazil seeks resolution in tariff conflicts with the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 18:11 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 18:11 IST
Brazil's Bold Move: Free Public Transport and Economic Shifts Under Lula
Fernando Haddad

In a surprising move, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad revealed that Brazil is exploring the elimination of public transportation fares nationwide. This initiative is spearheaded by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, drawing attention and concern over the country's fiscal discipline as elections loom.

Haddad stressed the significance of public transportation for Brazil's urban workers and confirmed that comprehensive evaluations are underway to explore sustainable financing options. Additionally, a new measure to tax investment income is set to raise substantial revenue, though it faces opposition in Congress.

In international relations, Lula's administration is keen on resolving trade tensions with the U.S., following productive discussions aimed at reducing tariffs impacting Brazil's economy. Ministerial talks are anticipated before a potential meeting between the country's leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

Tata Tensions: Leadership Struggle Puts $180 Billion Empire in Spotlight

 India
2
Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

Daring Rescue: Toddler Recovered After Dramatic Kidnapping

 India
3
K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

K-RIDE To Re-invite Tenders for BSRP as L&T Contract Terminated

 India
4
Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

Chhattisgarh Celebrates Silver Jubilee: A New Era Unveiled

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025