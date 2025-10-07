Poland's Stance on Nord Stream Extradition

Poland's stance on the extradition of a Ukrainian citizen, sought by Germany in connection with the Nord Stream case, remains firm and cautious. Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced on Tuesday that Poland does not see it in its interest to hand over the individual to another country.

This position highlights Poland's focus on national sovereignty and the protection of its interests in complex international legal matters. The Ukrainian in question is caught in a diplomatic crossfire, with Germany seeking justice and Poland prioritizing its own jurisdictional decisions.

The situation underscores a broader tension in European politics, where legal and political interests often intersect. Poland's decision could potentially impact its relations with Germany and affect wider European dynamics surrounding the Nord Stream debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)