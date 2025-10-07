Left Menu

Global Diplomacy: Strengthening the India-Russia Nexus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday, as both leaders emphasized strengthening the India-Russia strategic partnership. They reviewed progress and looked forward to upcoming summit talks in India. President Putin's visit is expected to solidify bilateral ties and produce significant diplomatic outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 19:56 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 19:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended birthday greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, emphasizing the ongoing commitment to the India-Russia strategic partnership. The two leaders are eager to deepen their ties, having already engaged in multiple discussions this year.

Modi expressed his anticipation for President Putin's involvement in the upcoming 23rd India-Russia annual summit this December, aiming to further cement bilateral relations. The visit is expected to yield significant diplomatic progress.

Preparations for the summit are underway, with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov planning a preliminary visit. Collaborative meetings are scheduled, underscoring a robust partnership. The India-Russia Inter-Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC) will convene to discuss further cooperation.

