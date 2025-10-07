Left Menu

Pentagon's Indo-Pacific Strategy Faces Pressure Amid AUKUS Review Delays

John Noh, the nominee for Pentagon's assistant secretary for East Asia, disclosed ongoing reviews of the AUKUS project aiming to provide Australia with nuclear submarines. The review, which started in July, is scrutinizing the feasibility of increasing U.S. submarine production crucial to AUKUS commitments.

The U.S. Defense Department is under scrutiny as delays continue in reviewing the ambitious AUKUS deal, intended to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines. The nominee for the role of assistant secretary for East Asia, John Noh, highlighted the need to address production capabilities.

The current level of 1.2 Virginia-class submarines annually must be elevated to 2.33 per year. Bipartisan concerns arose during Senate hearings, questioning the progress made since the review's inception in July, with expectations of completion 'by fall'.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stands firm on AUKUS's advancement, meeting soon with President Trump. As part of this deal, Canberra awaits several U.S. submarines, with future projects poised to involve collaborative efforts with the UK.

