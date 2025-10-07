Political Clash: BJP Accuses Mamata Banerjee of Exploiting Hospital Visit

BJP MLA Sankar Ghosh, recovering from injuries sustained in a mob attack in north Bengal, has accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of exploiting her hospital visit for political gain. Ghosh, along with BJP MP Khagen Murmu, was admitted at a Siliguri hospital following the attack.

Ghosh released a video from his hospital bed, alleging that Banerjee's visit was a brief 'photo-op' primarily aimed at publicity. He claimed he wasn't consulted prior to her visit and highlighted that Murmu, being in the ICU, couldn't consent to her presence. The MLA criticized the Chief Minister for spending less than two minutes with Murmu while her media team captured the moment.

Labeling it as an example of 'cynical and disgusting politics', Ghosh condemned Banerjee's visit as theatrics following the alleged attack by TMC supporters. He asserted that the BJP remains committed to supporting West Bengal's citizens, despite TMC's tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)