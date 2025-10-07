Left Menu

Controversial Tarn Taran Bypoll: Mandeep Singh to Contest Amid Political Turmoil

Mandeep Singh, brother of jailed Sandeep Singh, to contest Tarn Taran Assembly bypoll, filling the seat vacated by late AAP MLA. The bypoll, set for November 11, sees candidates from AAP, Congress, SAD, and BJP. Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De) has rallied around Mandeep Singh as their candidate.

Tarn Taran's political landscape is heating up as Mandeep Singh, brother of the convicted Sandeep Singh, is set to contest in the upcoming assembly bypolls. This move signifies a bold statement from the Akali Dal (Waris Punjab De), aiming to make a significant impact in Punjab's political scene.

The bypoll, scheduled for November 11, was necessitated by the passing of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal. Political factions, including AAP, Congress, SAD, and BJP, have announced their candidates, highlighting the high stakes involved in the election.

Akali Dal's decision to nominate Mandeep Singh, endorsed by 'Panthic' bodies, reflects a strategic choice amidst a charged political environment. With candidates finalizing their nominations by October 21, Punjab braces for an intense electoral battle.

