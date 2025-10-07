Gehlot's Call for a Stronger Congress Amid Polarisation

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot underscored the importance of a stronger Congress in navigating the current climate of polarisation in India. Speaking at the Circuit House in Kota, Gehlot emphasized Congress's historical role in maintaining the country's unity.

Highlighting past sacrifices made by Congress leaders like Indira and Rajiv Gandhi, Gehlot called on party workers to unite in strengthening the Congress. He expressed optimism about an impending victory in the Anta state assembly bypoll.

Gehlot criticized Nitish Kumar's frequent alliance shifts and the BJP's handling of the SMS hospital incident. He urged for a judicial inquiry to restore public confidence in the investigation's transparency.