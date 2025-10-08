Trump's Insurrection Act Gamble: A Tipping Point in Presidential Power

President Donald Trump intensifies his legal showdown with Democratic leaders as he threatens to invoke the federal Insurrection Act to deploy troops in more U.S. cities. This move could sidestep judicial blocks and allow National Guard presence in cities like Chicago, despite local opposition.

Historically, the Insurrection Act has been rarely used, requiring state invitation. Trump's proposition to use the military for urban law enforcement marks a significant escalation, raising democratic and legal concerns from critics, including retired military generals.

Amid protests and legal challenges, state officials argue reduced violence and minimal disruptions contradict Trump's narrative of chaotic cities. Chicago and Portland stand as focal points of this national controversy, testing the boundaries of presidential authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)