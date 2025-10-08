Unresolved Tensions Over France's Pension Reform

Political uncertainty looms in France as Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure voiced doubt about the suspension of the controversial pension reform following discussions with caretaker Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. Faure made clear that his party cannot support the government's current budget proposal.

Faure's comments came after a meeting with Lecornu, part of a two-day round of talks initiated by the Prime Minister after his resignation earlier this week. The discussions aimed to find common ground amidst political tension.

This dialogue highlights ongoing discord and the challenge facing France's leaders as they grapple with controversial pension reforms and budget plans. Lecornu's efforts to bring political parties together underscore the need for consensus in the face of governmental shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)