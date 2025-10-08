Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Warns of Potential Conflict with India
Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned of real chances of war with India. Amidst rising tensions and recent military actions, Asif claims Pakistan stands better positioned for any future conflict. He underscores both national unity and increasing international alliances while contrasting with India's diplomatic standings.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a stark warning, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that the chances of war with India are real, further stating that Pakistan would achieve greater success in any future armed conflict. His comments come amid heightened tensions following recent military engagements.
Speaking with Samaa TV, Asif emphasized that while Pakistan does not seek escalation, the threat cannot be ignored. He noted that Pakistan holds greater international support compared to six months ago, suggesting a significant shift in diplomatic alignments.
These remarks follow threats exchanged between Indian and Pakistani officials, intensifying after India's Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in April. The operation led to a temporary ceasefire, yet Asif's comments highlight the ongoing volatility in India-Pakistan relations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Germany's Economic Outlook: Growth Amidst Global Tensions
Intensified Talks for Peace Amid Gaza Conflict
Kerala's Bold Step: Amending Wildlife Laws Amidst Human-Animal Conflict
Campus Conflict: 'Palestine Solidarity March' Spurs Tensions at EFLU
Controversy Brews: Ex-FBI Chief Comey Faces Legal Battle Amid Political Tensions