Left Menu

Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Warns of Potential Conflict with India

Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has warned of real chances of war with India. Amidst rising tensions and recent military actions, Asif claims Pakistan stands better positioned for any future conflict. He underscores both national unity and increasing international alliances while contrasting with India's diplomatic standings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 08-10-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 08-10-2025 16:40 IST
Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Warns of Potential Conflict with India
Khawaja Asif
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a stark warning, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that the chances of war with India are real, further stating that Pakistan would achieve greater success in any future armed conflict. His comments come amid heightened tensions following recent military engagements.

Speaking with Samaa TV, Asif emphasized that while Pakistan does not seek escalation, the threat cannot be ignored. He noted that Pakistan holds greater international support compared to six months ago, suggesting a significant shift in diplomatic alignments.

These remarks follow threats exchanged between Indian and Pakistani officials, intensifying after India's Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in April. The operation led to a temporary ceasefire, yet Asif's comments highlight the ongoing volatility in India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revisions and Flood Relief

Mamata Banerjee Slams Amit Shah, Criticizes BJP Over Electoral Roll Revision...

 India
2
French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

French Cyclist Freed: Monterlos Returns Home from Iran

 Global
3
Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

Tragic Murder Mystery Unfolds in South Delhi

 India
4
Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

Turkey Urges SDF to Drop Separatist Agenda

 Turkey

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Hybrid Deep Learning Model Enhances Reliability of Automobile Fraud Detection Systems

The Hidden Economy: Informal Entrepreneurs Driving Inclusive Growth and Innovation

Harnessing AI for Financial Stability: IMF and BIS Lead the Supervisory Revolution

Cutting to Stabilize: IMF Finds Spending Control Key to Reducing Debt Uncertainty

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025