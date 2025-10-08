Tensions Escalate: Pakistan Warns of Potential Conflict with India

In a stark warning, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has revealed that the chances of war with India are real, further stating that Pakistan would achieve greater success in any future armed conflict. His comments come amid heightened tensions following recent military engagements.

Speaking with Samaa TV, Asif emphasized that while Pakistan does not seek escalation, the threat cannot be ignored. He noted that Pakistan holds greater international support compared to six months ago, suggesting a significant shift in diplomatic alignments.

These remarks follow threats exchanged between Indian and Pakistani officials, intensifying after India's Operation Sindoor in response to a terror attack in April. The operation led to a temporary ceasefire, yet Asif's comments highlight the ongoing volatility in India-Pakistan relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)