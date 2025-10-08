Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate: BJP Demands CBI Probe into Alleged Attack in West Bengal

BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar accuses West Bengal's ruling TMC of orchestrating a 'pre-planned murder attempt' on BJP officials, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation. He calls for a CBI investigation, alleging the state failed in law and order. TMC denies involvement, accusing BJP of politicizing the incident.

Senior BJP leader Sukanta Majumdar has labeled the recent incident in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district as a 'pre-planned murder attempt' against his party leaders, demanding Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's resignation over alleged law and order failures.

Majumdar, who also serves as the Union Minister of State for Education, is pushing for a CBI investigation into the attack on BJP MP Khagen Murmu and MLA Sankar Ghosh during their visit to a flood-affected area, claiming that the state police cannot be trusted.

Accusations are flying between parties, with TMC denying any role in the attack and BJP alleging political bias in the distribution of relief materials in affected regions. Amidst the chaos, the demand for a fair and thorough investigation remains a central issue.

